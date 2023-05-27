Dateline – Newberry, South Carolina

Cynthia B. Whitaker, wife of John Paul Whitaker, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Having grown up in Manning, SC, she was the daughter of the late Travis M. and Frances H. Brown.

She is survived by her loving husband, John Paul Whitaker; daughters Elizabeth (Scott) Shook, Laura (Grier) Mangum, and Mary Frances (Vince) Northcutt; grandchildren Alex, Riley, and Harrison Shook; Whit, John Anders, and Windy Mangum; and Charlie Northcutt. She is also survived by her older brother Travis “Brownie” Brown, Jr.

In addition to her parents, Cynthia was predeceased by her sisters Betsi Brown and Cheri Brown.

She was a longtime member of Central United Methodist Church and the Seekers Sunday School Class in Newberry, South Carolina. She had been Secretary/Treasurer of Whitaker Floor Coverings.

Cynthia radiated love and happiness. She had the most lovely nature and spirit. We thank God for sharing her with us. Her home was always open to her family and daughters’ friends, many of whom counted it as their second home.

Her love for her husband and children was only surpassed by her love for her grandchildren. In a few short years, Cynthia went from 1 grandchild to 7. She easily stepped into the role of doting grandmother that she had been born for.

Cynthia was selfless and compassionate. She loved the bird sanctuary she and her husband created in their backyard and enjoyed sitting on the front porch “down home” at the country house.

Funeral services will be conducted by the Rev. Joe Long at 3:00 PM Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Central United Methodist Church. Visitation will follow in Henry Hall at the church.

Honorary Pallbearers are the employees of Whitaker Floor Coverings, members of the Thursday Night Shanghai Group and their spouses.

Memorials are suggested to the Jerry Coffey Endowment Scholarship Fund, c/o Newberry YMCA, 8220 Jollystreet Road, Newberry, SC 29108; or to the Moon-Dehihns Endowment Fund, c/o Central United Methodist Church, 1005 College St., Newberry, SC 29108.

