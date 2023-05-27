Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Charles Robert James, Sr. (Bob), of Clinton, South Carolina passed away on Saturday May 27, 2023 after reaching the age of 82 years old. After weeks of failing health, he died peacefully within his home in Clinton, South Carolina with his beloved children and grandchildren by his side.

Bob was born on January 24, 1941 in Clinton, SC son to the late Mr. Charlie T. James and Mrs. Eva Bell Hill James.

As a very young man he learned to work hard and to take on whatever job was available to support himself. He worked for Kaywood plant in Joanna, SC for 30 years. He loved to tell stories about his roles as a supervisor at Kaywood. In 1962, he met the love of his life, Sandra Yvonne Shelnut James, they lived together almost inseparable for over 15 years. He lived in Clinton in his home on Milam Rd. for over 50 years until his death. Bob loved fishing, hunting, and gardening. He loved to be with family and never missed a chance to spend time with his “indians”. He was the strong leader of his family, a good friend to all, a man who would give the shirt off his back for a friend. He was a good father who always took care of his children and did the best he could to teach and guide them, a loving grandfather and a “great” great-grand father to many. A man who always put the needs of his family before his own, willing to help any time he could.

Mr. James is survived by his children, Charles James, Jr. (Charlie Brown-Annette) of Gray Court, SC; and Cynthia Irons (Bill) of Cross Hill, SC; his Grandchildren; Chris Craine, Amanda Bagwell, Charles “CJ” R. James, III, Sandy Murray, Nichole Smith, Brianna Irons, Kendra Bartley, Michael Tucker and Heather Summers; his 21 Great Grandchildren; his brothers, Tom James of Clinton, SC, George James of Clinton, SC, Russell James of Clinton, SC; his sister, Nora Jean Harris of Clinton, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends.

In addition to his wife and parents he is preceded in death by his daughter, Tina James Craine, his step son, Dwayne Ronald Tucker, and a grandson, Aaron Davis.

Funeral Services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 1st at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Rev. Mike Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00-2:00 PM at the funeral home.

