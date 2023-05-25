Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Jewel Bradley Knight, age 84, of Laurens, widow of William Ansel Knight, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community.

She was born July 4, 1938 in Inman, SC and was the daughter of the late Ed and Pearl Wilburn Bradley.

Mrs. Knight was retired from the Laurens Shirt Plant. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and spending time with her children, her family meant the world to her. Jewel was a devoted member of the Woodruff Road Worship Center.

Mrs. Knight is survived by her children, Scott Knight (Kelly); Sharon Holliday, Donna Kuykendall (Lee), Kim Bertoli (Alex), and Lisa Crowe (Robert); her brother, Donald Bradley; nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by her siblings, Coy Bradley, Pete Bradley, Cricket Burnett, and Edna Howard, and her two grandsons, Shannon Weathers and Nathan Eanes.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Laurens, with burial to follow at Westview Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, Sharon Holliday, 2753 Trinity Church Rd., Gray Court, SC 29645.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the caring staff of Martha Franks for all their love, care, and compassion.

