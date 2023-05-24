Beach music at The Depot as Clinton relaunches Town Rhythms Thursday night

Clinton, South Carolina – The City of Clinton is starting back its Thursday evening summer concert series, Town Rhythms, and the concerts will begin when Carolina Coast Band brings its music back to The Depot at 7 p.m. this week, Thursday, on May 25.

“We are hoping for a big crowd for this first one so we can keep doing the monthly Town Rhythms,” said Dianne Wyatt, who returned to work for the city this spring as Community Development Coordinator. “I looked back at pictures from 2013 and 2014 and the downtown area was filled with people listening to music for Town Rhythms, and I know we can do that again,” Wyatt said.

Carolina Coast Band will play from 7 to 10 p.m., bringing a variety of music including Beach, Motown, R&B and Oldies. It’s gearing back up with a full schedule after the pandemic slowed down their concert seasons, Wyatt said, but when they had an opening on the night Clinton needed them the group was excited about coming to Clinton.

"He's featuring Rhonda McDaniel and Rickey Godfrey," Wyatt said of band manager Joey Werner. "He will be bringing the full band with him."

Wyatt is planning music for each of the Fourth Thursday evening’s which will make up Town Rhythms throughout the summer, and she’s signed the 246th Army band of the South Carolina National Guard for Thursday, June 29, which leads right into the Fourth of July holiday.

“That just worked out perfectly to get the Army band, Wyatt said. “They perform in communities free of charge to promote the South Carolina National Guard, so getting them on an open night was great.”

While the Carolina Coast Band will begin at 7 p.m. this Thursday, May 25, the 246th Army Band will begin at 7:30 p.m. when it performs June 29.