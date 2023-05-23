Georgia woman dies following Kinards crash

A Georgia woman who suffered injuries in a May 10 car crash in Kinards died six days later, the Laurens County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

Edith “Edie” Gwaltney, 71, of Villa Rica, Georgia, was transported from the scene of the two-car collision on Highway 56 to Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital. She was one of three people injured in the wreck.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Gwaltney was driving a 2017 Toyota minivan eastbound around 1:10 p.m. on on May 10 about three miles east of Cross Hill.

A 2005 Dodge SUV was traveling westbound when the driver ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected and collided with the minivan.

Gwaltney and a passenger in the minivan were transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital. The driver of the Dodge SUV was transported by helicopter to an area hospital.

The coroner’s office said Gwaltney died of a probable pulmonary thromboembolism – a blood clot that reaches the lungs – after suffering blunt force trauma with a fracture in the crash.