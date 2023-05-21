Dateline – Abbeville, South Carolina

Geri G. Watkins, 87, of Abbeville, wife of Marshall Watkins, died Sunday, May 21, 2023 at her daughter’s home. She was born in Laurens to the late Mose Garrett and Ina Bobo Boyd.

Mrs. Watkins was employed with Solutia, retiring after 30 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed attending Beulah Baptist Church. Mrs. Watkins will be remembered for her love and care of family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William Lynn Rushton; two brothers, Gary Burl Garrett and Kenneth Garrett; and sister, Jean Kwist.

Mrs. Watkins is survived by her husband of 26 years, Marshall, of the home; her children, Tammy Moriarty (Don), Kathy Callaway (Swayne), Leanne Maggard (Doug), Dawn Blackhurst (Tom) and Kevin Watkins (Nancy); brother, Carroll Garrett; three sisters, Jo Bond (Chuck), Susie G. Hartsell and Cindy Norman; eight grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 1:00PM – 2:00PM, Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2:00PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Craig Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family is at the home of Don and Tammy Moriarty in Abbeville.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Watkins, may be sent to HomeBridge Hospice, PO Box 887, Abbeville, SC 29620.

