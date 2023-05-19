Child Abuse Prevention/Celebrate Safe Children donation to Laurens Baptist Crisis Center

Laurens, SC– Rain may have canceled the Laurens County First Steps, Child Abuse Prevention/Celebrate Safe Children event twice, but it did not cancel the outpouring of donations to the Laurens Baptist Crisis Center. Over 500 pounds of non-perishable food was collected along with scores of diapers, wipes, and baby necessities.

Laurens County First Steps would like to thank the following organizations for their assistance with the promotion and planning of the Laurens County Child Abuse Prevention event: United Community Bank, The Laurens Police Department, The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, and The City of Laurens. Thank you to the Laurens Bake Shoppe for allowing us to meet at your restaurant.

The donations would not have been so overwhelming without the support from the following businesses who had collection boxes: United Community Bank, Thomason Jewelry, Stepping Stones Learning Academy, Designs by “D”, Palmetto Brothers, and Kim’s Salon on Main. Thank you to the special anonymous cash donor as well.

The Laurens Baptist Crisis Center is a ministry of the Laurens Baptist Association for the purpose of giving food and clothing assistance to persons/families in Laurens County who are in crisis situations. Hours of Operation: Tuesdays & Thursdays 9-11:30 am. Address: 60 Ranch Road Laurens, SC 29360 Phone: 864-984-2966

Laurens County First Steps is a local nonprofit that works collaboratively to ensure that all children start school ready to reach their highest potential. We achieve this goal by engaging families, caregivers, and community partners in high-quality programs and services that improve early childhood development, from before birth through age five. We also serve as a connector and convener of all early childhood stakeholders in Laurens County. For more information, please contact Laurens County First Steps at erable@laurens55.org or 864-984-8130