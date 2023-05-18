Josie Parker announces candidacy for D55 School Board Seat 7

I am excited to announce my candidacy for Seat 7 on the Laurens School District 55 Board of Trustees. The role of the School Board is to carry out the will of the community in matters of public education, within the boundaries set by the laws and regulations of the state of South Carolina and this county.

Many of you don’t know me because I have never run for public office, so I would like to take this opportunity to share with you a little about my background. I was born and raised in Laurens County and attended District 55 schools. I am a classmate of the 1992 Graduating Class of LDHS and I obtained a General Education Development Diploma. I furthered my education in a Vocational Program while working as a tack welder for one of our county’s largest employers, BF Shaw. Upon program completion, I began a career in billing and accounts payable where I ultimately became a Project Estimator.

In 2010, I totally switched careers and was employed as a Paraprofessional for District 55 and completed Behavior Tools Certification all while working and volunteering for The Lakelands YMCA (10 years), where I served in numerous roles such as: 21 Century Program/Athletic/Aquatics Coordinator; CPR/AED/First Aid; Instructor Trainer; Grounds/Environmental Services, and Support Staff Liaison.

I believe that my vocational background and other work experiences will equip me with much needed insight for our teachers and the student body on many issues each of them face in our educational system. It is our job to prepare students for successful careers and something other than minimum wage jobs. I maintain very successful relationships among my coworkers and prior staff. The passion I have to run for school board is driven by the idea of having a movement across our county of motivated teachers and student body who all exhibit an undeniable strong work ethic with a desire to achieve goals at their highest potential possible.

My husband, Joey, and I have 2 daughters, 1 son and 4 grandchildren. Our children have attended school in our district plus 3 of our grandchildren. I have had the opportunity to be part of our district as a student, parent, and employee.

My priorities as a board member would be

providing a safe learning environment

address bullying and lack of discipline

provide a variety of vocational training for those not college bound

protect female sports and gender-specific locker rooms (based on actual biology given at birth).

As a board our focus should have direct correlation to the SUCCESS and SAFETY of our children, teachers, administrators, and staff. It is our job to protect our children’s ability to learn in a safe, non-threatening environment.

Finally, my family chose to build our lives here. I am committed to protecting what I love about Laurens District 55 while participating in a vision of progress that will keep our children and grandchildren wanting to stay here to raise their families.

I invite you to like my Facebook Page and would be honored to hear your concerns and what you believe our priorities should be going forward. I realize there are issues that I may be unaware of that are important to you. I may not be able to provide you with quick answers, but I will research the issue and return with a thoughtful answer.

I am a concerned PARENT and I believe we need a common sense voice on our board of trustees. I would be honored to have your support in this campaign!

I am asking for your vote on August 1, 2023 for Laurens D55 School Board Seat 7