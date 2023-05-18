Avynell Mahaffey entered her joy with Jesus on May 18, 2023.

Born October 5, 1931, in Anderson SC, she was the daughter of the late R. V. and Ethel Wilson Mahaffey. She and her family moved to Laurens and when she was 4 years old, she prayed to ask Jesus to be her Savior and Lord. She was baptized when she was 10 years old.

Shortly after graduating from Laurens High School, she moved to Washington DC where she worked as a secretary for the IRS under the Truman administration. After a year in DC, she returned to Laurens and became the secretary at 2nd Baptist Church. She also served there as children’s choir director and taught Girls in Action. Avynell moved to Columbia SC, and became a charter member at Woodfield Baptist Church. she also served as church secretary there for 25 years. After moving to Honea Path, she was a faithful member of Chiquola Baptist Church for 20 years.

Throughout her life, Avynell served God in many ways and even though she never married, she blessed so many friends and their children with her love and care.

Avynell was predeceased by her good friend, the late Margaret Franks. She is survived by her only sibling Ted Mahaffey (Shirley) of Marion NC and son Todd, but her extended family included Jeannie Bryant, Clarice Kimbriel (Bobby) Stacey Burton (Michael) and family, Tommy Hinnant (Deana) and family, Miranda Bolt and family, Jeff Rowland (Holly) and family, Elizabeth Stegin (James) and family, and special friends Donnie and Elaine Smith.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Laurens, SC with Rev. Mark Thomas officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 PM Sunday, May 21 at Pruitt Funeral Home in Honea Path. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to Chiquola Baptist Church. 405 East Greer St, Honea Path, SC 29654. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.