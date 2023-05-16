Hickory Tavern, South Carolina

Dorothy Blackwell “Dot” Pitts, age 92, of Hickory Tavern, and wife of the late Carlton A. Pitts, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood.

Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late James David and Alliene Tumblin Blackwell. Dot was previously employed with Tavern Sportswear and was a member of Union Baptist Church where she was a part of WMU and the Radiant Sunday School Class. She was a mighty prayer warrior and an avid Atlanta Braves fan.

Surviving are her sons Reuben Donald “Donnie” Pitts (Donna) of Hickory Tavern, Rev. Larry Pitts (Paula) of Leesville, and Roger Andrew Pitts of Hickory Tavern; grandchildren, Melissa Henderson (Alex), Adam Pitts (Erin), Jennifer Robinson (Bronson), Grayson Pitts (Kimberly), Erin Pitts, Kimberly Cerrito (Tyler), Matthew Pitts; and eleven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Dot was predeceased by her siblings, James Blackwell, Richard Blackwell, Mary Garrett, Janie Abercrombie, and Martha Davis. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Union Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Larry Pitts, Rev. Alex D. Henderson, and Rev. Heath Bowie. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

The family would like to especially thank Tommy and Ginger Huffman, and Billy and June Pitts for their love and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Baptist Church Bus Fund, 536 Old Quaker Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory