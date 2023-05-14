Dateline – Mountville, South Carolina

Lou Maudelle Hughes Finley, 99, of Mountville, SC, widow of Albert Jerome Finley, passed away, Sunday, May 14, 2023 at her home.

Born April 28, 1924 near Fountain Inn, SC, she was a daughter of the late Duff Perry and Maude Watson Hughes. Mrs. Finley was a secretary at Presbyterian College for 22 years. She was a member of Mountville Baptist Church for 74 years, where she served as church clerk for many years and was active with the women’s missions group. Maudelle was active in the Grange and a leader in the 4-H Club. She was honored with a 4-H Service Award created in her name.

She enjoyed participating in water aerobics at the Clinton YMCA for over 30 years and was an avid gardener.

Surviving are her children, Emil Finley (Mary Lou) of Laurens, Dr. Allen Finley (Linda) of Simpsonville, Amelia Leonardi (Jacques) of New Orleans, and Mark Finley (Betty) of Simpsonville; and her grandchildren, the Rev. Dr. Jason Finley (Cayce), Matthew Finley (Jenni), Dr. Stephen Finley (Emma), Jonathan Finley (Leslie), Jennifer Finley-Lezcano (Julio), Andrew Finley (Mackenzie), Austin Finley (Leslie), and Evan Finley (Jayde); and 17 great-grandchildren. Maudelle was the last surviving of nine siblings.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM Thursday at Mountville Baptist Church. Her grandson, the Rev. Dr. Jason Finley, and Rev. Allie McNider will officiate.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 17th from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Gray Funeral Home of Laurens.

Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries, 810 Maxwell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or Mountville Baptist Church, PO Box 484, Mountville, SC 29370.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the Finley family with arrangements.