Mildred Watford Greene, age 92, and wife of the late William Roy Greene, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, at NHC Healthcare of Laurens.

Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Earl Don and Lottie Wright Watford. Mildred was a member of Welcome Baptist Church where she formerly served as a Sunday School Teacher of the SOS Class. She retired from J.P. Stevens Watts Plant after 27 years of service.

Surviving are her daughter, Patsy G. Lane; grandchildren, Leslie Cox and Jordan Greene; and a sister, Betty Watford Allen.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son Charles Richard Greene.

A graveside service will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Don Peake.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

Memorials may be made to Welcome Baptist Church, 1825 SC Hwy. 14 Laurens, SC 29360.

