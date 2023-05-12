Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Kanova C. Wright, of Clinton, wife of Steven C. Wright, went home to be with our Lord after a long illness, Friday, May 12, 2023 at her home.

Kanova was born January 27, 1945 in Charlotte, N.C. and was a daughter of the late John M Corn and Lucile Baker Morse. She studied Computer Science at Piedmont Technical College, retired from the South Carolina DMV, and worked many years following at the Laurens County Auditor’s office. Kanova accepted the blessings of her Lord and was baptized at Fairview Baptist Church. She continued living her faith as a member and Elder at Shady Grove Presbyterian Church. Her church and church family were always close to her heart.

In addition to her husband of 28 years, she is survived by her children, Vonda Nelson (Wade), Jamie Masters (Danny), Christina Sunseri (Scott), Rachel Santiago, and Damarcus (DJ) Wright (Lilly); her grandchildren, Robbie Clark (Brittany), Alisha Patel, Christopher Jameson (Lacie), Anthony Sunseri, Angelina Rennert (Logan), Autumn Santiago, and Amber Rose Santiago; her great grandchildren, DJ Wright, Michael A. Nelson, Blakelynn Clark, Zayden Hollingsworth, Alaric Jameson, Braxton Clark, and Bella Jameson; her great-great grandchild, Brynleigh Jade Wright; and longtime dear and special friends, Jewel Hollingsworth, Betty Floyd and Manuel (Duke) Darby.

As a part of Kanova’s final wishes, a private viewing will take place for close family.

A Memorial service will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 20th at Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Norman Dover officiating.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 -1:00 PM at the Mausoleum chapel.

In lieu of flowers, Kanova has requested donations to be made to the Shady Grove Presbyterian Church Missions Fund, C/O Tommy Motes, 50 White Feather Circle, Clinton, SC 29325.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Wright family with arrangements.