Finally Friday this weekend follows May 6 Movin’ on Main success

Laurens, South Carolina – Historic West Main was showcased Saturday morning when 60 runners and walkers started and completed Main Street Laurens Movin’ on Main 5K.

“The first two years were in conjunction with the YMCA so for our third year and on our own we were really pleased to have so many come out,” Main Street Laurens director Jonathan Irick said. “It was encouraging to have so many come from out of town. We even had one woman come from Western North Carolina.”

Two of the first four runners to cross the finish line were from out of town.

Following LDHS freshman Cody Patterson, who came in first, was 43-year-old Marcus Lockhart of Greenville, 10-year-old Jimmy Ray of Gaffney and 57-year-old Ron Jennings of Waterloo.

Jeremy Matthews and Emily Singletary tied for fifth across the line. (See full results on Page 8).

Now the Main Street volunteers are putting their efforts toward this Friday’s first Finally Friday of the season, with local favorite David E. and the Band Levelz.

“We brought David back for this first Finally Friday,” Irick said. “It’s a good local band that does such a good job and everyone really likes them.”

Laurens County Cruisers will be there each of the Finally Fridays as well.

Finally Fridays this year are set for the second and fourth Fridays.

“Our Main Street Finally Fridays each have a theme this summer and we’re hoping everyone will dress up to go along with the theme,” Irick said. “This week is South Carolina Spirit so you can dress up in your local South Carolina gear and volunteers will be giving prizes to their favorites.”

Then May 26 will be a beach theme as the band, The Flashbacks, play their mix of oldies and beach music.

Main Street Laurens and Main Street merchants are donating prizes for those in their favorite costumes at each of the Finally Fridays, which are sponsored by Main Street Laurens, City of Laurens, ZF Transmissions Gray Court and LCPW.

Live music is also available on the alternating weekends. Friday Night Live, sponsored by the City of Laurens and Palmetto Brothers Dispensary, brings musical acts to Downtown Laurens the first, third and fifth Friday nights through Sept. 1.

See the Main Street Laurens website www.mainstreetlaurens.org for the Finally Friday music lineup and The Palmetto Brothers Dispensary Facebook page for the Friday Night Live schedule.

This story ran Page 2 of the May 10 issue of The Laurens County Advertiser. Full results listed on Page 8 on Sports Page.