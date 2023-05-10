Henry M. Lee

Dateline – Greenwood, South Carolina

Henry M. “Slick” Lee, Sr. 83, of Greenwood, husband of Leslie, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Hiram Sidney Lee, Sr. and Frankie Miller Lee.

He had a long, highly successful career as a regional sales manager covering thirty-three states west of the Mississippi, including Hawaii. Henry left a lasting impact on the future generations in which he worked with. Slick was an avid golfer and loved to hunt and fish. He was always the life of the party and enjoyed entertaining his family and friends with his unique cuisine. He also loved to shag dance, especially to beach music.

He is survived by his wife, Leslie; children, Mary Katherine (Chip), Ashley (Tommy), Miller, and Jennifer; sisters, Betty and Mary; brother, Sid; grandchildren, John, Kristen, Josh, Kaitlyn, Preston, and Noble; six great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Harley Funeral Home and Crematory.

The family will hold a private memorial service.

Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Slick’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.