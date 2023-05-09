Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Patricia Ann Brooks, age 78, of Clinton, SC, widow of Sidney George Brooks, passed away, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at NHC of Clinton.

She was born December 19, 1944 in Whitmire, SC, and was a daughter of the late Chalmers and Jessie Mae Conyers Broome. Patricia retired from Timken – Clinton Plant and was formerly employed with Greenwood Mills – Joanna Plant. She loved working in her yard, searching for arrowheads, and riding motorcycles. Patricia was a member of Joanna Assembly of God.

Surviving are her children, Teresa Austin (Dennis), Joyce Ann Reynolds (Bryan), and Gay Barfield (Joe); her stepdaughter, Debra Evans (Donnie); her siblings, Brenda O’Shields (Allen), Dot Senn, Jimmy Broome (Linda), and Mike Broome; her grandchildren, Anthony Barfield (Tiffany), Sharon Lindler (Daniel), Shannon Frazier, Danielle Wooten (Misty), Jennifer Wooten, Lisa Wooten, Mackenzies Reynolds, Bridget Rhinehart, and Christy Rhinehart; and her great-grandchildren, Alexis Barfield, Aiden Barfield, Kayleigh Barfield, Dawson Barfield, Shanna Prather, Allie Prather, JT Prather, Aubree Wooten, Zayden Wooten, Bradley Frazier, Tyler Frazier, and Susanna Frazier.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Buck Broome, and Foster Broome; and her sister, Norma Bostic.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Rev. Monty Osborne officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 -2:00 PM at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Brooks family with arrangements.