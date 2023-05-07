Woman killed, suspect charged in Clinton shooting

A woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning at a residence on Dogwood Circle in Clinton.

The suspect turned himself into the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office soon thereafter and was charged with murder.

Telly T. Jones has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Travet Simpson. A LinkedIn page under that name identifies Simpson as from Joanna and an employee of ZF Transmissions.

The LCSO said deputies were called to Dogwood Circle in response to a shooting around 2:15 a.m. and discovered Simpson deceased with a gunshot wound. The official cause of death is pending an autopsy.