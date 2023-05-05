Dateline-Clinton, South Carolina

Stephen Earl Jackson, age 77, of Clinton, SC, husband of Patricia Jackson, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at Hospice of Laurens County.

He was born April 26, 1946 in Greenwood, SC, and was a son of the late James Earl and Sybil Jones Jackson. Steve retired from Timken and was a veteran of the US Navy. He enjoyed playing the guitar and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are his son, Neil Jackson (Ann); his half-brother, James Earl Jackson, II.; his step-brother, Jerry Harris; his step-sister, Shirley Harris; his brother-in-law, Frank Gaskins (Sandra); his aunt, Marie Smith (Buck); his nephews and nieces, Adam Gaskins (Wendy), Charles Gaskins (Lisa), Marianne Haltiwanger (Chris), Shanna Kiselak, Cheryl Privette, Anthony Harris, Brittney Wilson, and Myranda McLeod.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sheryl Gaskins.

A Funeral service with Military Honors will be held 2:00 PM, Monday, May 8, 2023 at the Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Jerry Harris officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately follow the service in the mausoleum chapel.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Jackson family with arrangements.