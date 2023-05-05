Dateline-Hickory Tavern, South Carolina

Shelby Jean Pitts Workman, 77, wife of Landrum Darvin Workman, died Friday, May 5, 2023 at her home.

Born in Ware Shoals, she was a daughter of the late Charles Marion and Loreen Haygood Pitts. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. She was a 1963 graduate of Ware Shoals High School, she had worked at Emerald Center and was a substitute teacher at Hickory Tavern School.

Surviving are her husband of the home, three daughters Jennifer Beck (Tim) of Roebuck, Lori Workman of Fountain Inn, and Wendy Medlock (Larry) of Hickory Tavern, a sister, Deborah Cochran of St. Matthews, a brother, Keith Pitts of Laurens and five grandchildren, Jenna, Grayson, Mason, Gabi and Payton.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a grandson Caleb O’Daniel.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Calvary Baptist Church in Ware Shoals with Rev. Robert Emory officiating and Rev. Tim Sheperd. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M. on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Parker-White Funeral Home, Ware Shoals. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Childrens Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com