Playoff Roundup: Red Devils open playoffs, down Centurions

The Clinton baseball team cruised to an 11-3 win over Broome in the opening round of the Class 3A state playoffs Tuesday night.

The Red Devils (19-3) gave starting pitcher Carson Glenn an early cushion. Glenn and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, but the Clinton offense took over with five Red Devils collecting multiple hits.

Lead-off hitter Zane McLendon went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and three runs scored. Zach Fortman, Wilson Wages, Wil Stewart and Caleb Taylor had two hits apiece for top-seeded Clinton.

The Red Devils will host Wren as the District 2 series continues at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Softball: York downs Raiders

A late rally by the Laurens softball team fell just short as the Raiders scored four runs in the sixth, but fell to host York 6-5 as the Class 4A playoffs got under way.

With the loss, the Raiders fall to the elimination bracket and will host Easley at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

LDHS gave up three unearned runs on two errors. York jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and got four more runs in the fourth.

The top of the LDHS order did most of the work offensively for the Raiders as Alex Trevino, Peyton Herring and Kauree Munyan collected two hits apiece.

Other upcoming playoff games:

Baseball: Laurens at Greenwood, Class 4A playoffs winners’ bracket, Wednesday (today), 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer: Clinton at Powdersville, Class 3A playoffs, 2nd round, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Tennis: Clinton at Daniel, Class 3A Upper State Championship, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Softball: Clinton at Chapman, Class 3A playoffs, 1st round, Wednesdy, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer: Clinton at Powdersville, Class 3A playoffs, 2nd round, Wednesday (today), 6 p.m.