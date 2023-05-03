Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Jim Braswell, age 88, husband of Sally Pitts Braswell, passed away, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Hospice of Laurens County.

Born May 23, 1934 in Clinton, SC, he was a son of the late Willie Earl and Eunice Dover Braswell.

Jim retired from Clinton Mills as an electrician and early in his career he played baseball in the Textile League for the Clinton Cavaliers. He served as Magistrate for over 30 years for the City of Clinton and Laurens County. Jim was an official for all high school sports and is a member of the SC High School Official Hall of Fame. He enjoyed working with youth programs, coached Dixie Youth baseball, worked at the Clinton YMCA, and served as Scout Master. Also, he was involved with the Hejaz Shrine Temple, and was a member of the Campbell Masonic Lodge. Mr. Braswell was a veteran of the SC National Guard. He was an avid golfer and a member of Lakeside Country Club. Jim was an active member of Davidson Street Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife of 71 years, he is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Mimi) Harvey (Barry) of Laurens; his grandchildren, John Russell Harvey (Katherine) of Bradley, and Matthew Rowand Harvey (Shannon) of Hodges; and his great-grandchildren, Mac Harvey, James Harvey, and Braz Harvey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Braswell, and his sisters, Irene Powell, and Lucille Jennings.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Davidson Street Baptist Church with Rev. Kenny Moore officiating. Burial will follow at the Rosemont Cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 AM at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325 or Davidson Street Baptist Church, 400 Davidson Street, Clinton, SC, 29325.

