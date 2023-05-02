Horace Leopard

Gray Court, South Carolina

Horace Lee Leopard, 87, husband of Eunice Collins Leopard for 64 years, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Mr. Leopard was born in Gray Court to the late James Hudson Leopard and Lillie Mae Leopard. Horace was a veteran of the US Army and member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He retired from W.R. Grace & Co. Cryovac Division after more than 30 years of service. He loved his homestead, and spent countless hours farming the land. He provided the local community with produce for many years and was known for his cantaloupe and watermelon. Horace was hardworking, a friend to many, and loved spending time with his family.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three sons, Danny Leopard (Lynn), Gerald Leopard (Teresa), and William “Petee” Leopard (Shelby): a daughter, Wanda DeYoung (James); thirteen grandchildren; and twenty-eight great-grandchildren. He was the last living member of his family, predeceased by eleven siblings.

A graveside service with military honors will be 3 o’clock Sunday, officiated by Rev. Jim Spencer. The family will receive friends immediately following.

Fletcher Funeral Service