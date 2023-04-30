David Dee Kellett, 100, husband of the late Ruth Glenn Stoddard Kellett, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Mr. Kellett was born in Fountain Inn to the late Talmage Milton Kellett and Minnie Mae Vaughn Kellett. He was raised and baptized in Green Pond UMC and currently was the oldest member in Owings Presbyterian Church. He was a WWII veteran of the US Army. David was a licensed residential contractor and builder of numerous houses in the surrounding area. He enjoyed bowling and coon hunting and was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a member of the HEJAZ Shrine Club and Schroeder Masonic Lodge #144, where he formerly served as a Past Master and also as the Past District Deputy Grand Master. David served as a school board member of Laurens County School District #55 for 17 years.

Surviving are a son, John David Kellett with wife Debbie; two daughters, Nell Harrison with husband David, and Cheryl Hill with husband Kenny; a sister, Pat Jones; ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Elaine Owens; a daughter-in-law, Christi Kellett; three brothers, Charles Kellett, Talmage Kellett, Jr., and Roy Kellett; four sisters, Madeline Willis, Nellie Racer, Lucia Whitlock, and Grace Junker; and two granddaughters, Stephanie Elaine Owens and Dana Ashley Owens.

Funeral services will be 2 o’clock Wednesday, May 3, at Owings Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial, with Military Honors and Masonic Rites, will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Owings Presbyterian Church, PO Box 615, Gray Court, SC 29645; or to Green Pond UMC, 168 Stoddard Mill Road, Gray Court, SC 29645.