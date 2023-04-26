Laurens woman killed in early morning wreck

A 22-year-old Laurens woman was killed in an early morning car crash Wednesday in Gray Court.

Laurens County Deputy Coroner Ashley Rushton identified the victim as Vanessa Nava.

The wreck occurred at Highway 14 and Old Laurens Road around 2 a.m., but it was not reported to authorities until 6:45 a.m., Rushton said.

According to releases, Nava was traveling on Highway 14 when she ran off the road and struck a guard rail and a tree.

Nava was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, and a passenger was airlifted to Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital. There was no report on the condition of the passenger.