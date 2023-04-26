Gray Court woman dies following Saturday crash

The victim of a Saturday car crash Saturday afternoon on Greenpond Road in Gray Court died hours later at a Greenville hospital.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the accident occurred at 2:20 p.m. Saturday about three miles west of Gray Court.

Carol Ann Honeycutt, 63, of Gray Court was the only occupant of a 2010 Lexus SUV and was struck by 2001 Chevrolet pickup while making a turn into a private drive. Both drivers were taken to the hospital by EMS and treated for their injuries. Honeycutt died in the operating room at Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital at 5:47 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 29 at Green Pond United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the church. Burial will follow at Beulah Baptist Church.