Laurens, South Carolina

Rosemary Avins Shelley, age 66, of Laurens and daughter of the late Hal and Dorothy McDuffie Avins, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Born in Sumter, SC, Rosemary worked for Becton Dickinson Co. in Sumter, she worked in several cafes over the years, and then most recently, she was a loving caregiver. She loved her family, bird watching and plant and flower gardening.

She is survived by her children, Jamey Watford (Christie) of Laurens and Lacey Shelley Deadwyler (Gregg) of Ware Shoals; sisters, Dale Virginia Pack of Sumter, and Violet Camilla Avins of Simpsonville; six grandchildren, Preston Pearson, Dylan Aldridge, Matthew Sullivan, Payton Watford, Rabyn Deadwyler and Riley Deadwyler; and two great-grandchildren, Oaklyn Aldridge and Lucas Aldridge.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a stepson, Al Shelley.

The funeral service will be Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel at 2:00 PM, conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Family Promise, 205 Church Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory