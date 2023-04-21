Tonight’s Sip&Stroll has music, shopping and wine tasting

Laurens, South Carolina – Tickets are still available for Main Street Laurens’ annual Sip & Stroll on the Historic Courthouse Square tonight from 6 to 9 p.m., and tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sip-stroll-wine-tasting-tickets-586395724397?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse.

With 20 participating businesses, it’s among the largest of the downtown shopping and wine tasting events so far, said Main Street Director Jonathan Irick, and Total Wine is providing a large selection of dry and sweet wines to sample.

“This year it’s a great collaboration with the City of Laurens’ Friday Night Live series and downtown businesses,” said Main Street Director Jonathan Irick. “A live band, ’90s Mix Tape, will be providing music and the band is presented by Palmetto Brothers Dispensary. There will also be food trucks in addition to the restaurants which will be open downtown.”