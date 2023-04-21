Tonight’s Sip&Stroll has music, shopping and wine tasting
Laurens, South Carolina – Tickets are still available for Main Street Laurens’ annual Sip & Stroll on the Historic Courthouse Square tonight from 6 to 9 p.m., and tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sip-stroll-wine-tasting-tickets-586395724397?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse.
With 20 participating businesses, it’s among the largest of the downtown shopping and wine tasting events so far, said Main Street Director Jonathan Irick, and Total Wine is providing a large selection of dry and sweet wines to sample.
“This year it’s a great collaboration with the City of Laurens’ Friday Night Live series and downtown businesses,” said Main Street Director Jonathan Irick. “A live band, ’90s Mix Tape, will be providing music and the band is presented by Palmetto Brothers Dispensary. There will also be food trucks in addition to the restaurants which will be open downtown.”
The partnership between Main Street Laurens, the City of Laurens and Palmetto Brothers bodes well for Sip & Stroll, which has for years been the non- profit organization’s most popular Friday night event.
“The music is free for the public and the businesses will all be open late so it’s a great opportunity to do some shopping and listen to the live music,” Irick said. “For those who do want to get tickets for Sip & Stroll, there are still about 100 left out of the 450 available online.”
Thomas Mechanical is the new title sponsor this year, Irick said, and the wines from Total Wine & More include a wide variety of dry and sweet wines.
If tickets are still available Friday evening, they’ll be $30 at the Main Street tent. Favorite wines can be purchased that night at the Main Street off ice at 119 East Laurens Street.