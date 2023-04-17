Laurens, South Carolina

Louis Dean “Louie” Hawkins, Sr., age 78, of Laurens, and husband of Dianne Starnes Durham Hawkins, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, at NHC Healthcare of Laurens.

Born in Oconee County, he was a son of the late Ruth Hughes Morgan and Otis Harold Morgan. Louie was the owner of Service Master of Greenville for 40 years and loved hunting and fishing.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his son, Brandon Hawkins of Simpsonville, SC; step-children, Dean Durham (Jenny) of Easley, SC, Shannon Smith (Scott) of Ft. Sumner, NM, and Colt Durham (Kelly) of Piedmont, SC; daughter-in-law, Shay Gladden; and grandchildren, Foster Hawkins, Preston Hawkins, Braxton Jefferson, Angela Smith, Caitlin Smith, Taylor Wilson, Rae Wilson, Andy Wilson, Tember Wilson, Hayden Durham, Sylas Jett, Myla Smith, Finley Durham, and Charley Durham.

In addition to his parents, Louie was predeceased by his first wife, Dixie Price Hawkins; son, Dean Hawkins; brother, Wayne Hawkins; and sister, Jean Hawkins Griffin.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Graceland East Memorial Park in Simpsonville conducted by Rev. Mike Montgomery.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 123 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.

