Filing opens next week for District 55 trustee seat

Laurens County, South Carolina – With the resignation last week of a member of the District 55 Board of Trustees, the Board of Registration & Elections for Laurens County has set Tuesday, July 11 as the date for the special election.

Filing will open at noon on Friday, April 28, and close at noon Monday, May 8, according to Lynne West, executive director of the Board of Registration & Elections for Laurens County. Filing for the open seat will take place at the Laurens County Registration & Elections office, 105 Bolt Dr., Laurens

In an April 10 letter to trustee Chairperson Cathy Little, Seat 7 Trustee James “Bubba” Rawl resigned from his post because he’s accepted a new position with the South Carolina State Department of Education

Rawl was elected to the District 55 Board of Trustees in November 2020, defeating then-chairman Robby Bell.

The non-partisan election will fill the remaining term of Rawl’s seat and will include seven precincts which include small numbers of voters in the Clinton area as well.

The precincts included are fixed by law for District 55 Seat 7, and they include Laurens 3, Bailey, Wattsville, Lydia Mill, Ora Lanford, Long Branch and Clinton Mill.

For additional information concerning candidate filing, interested parties may contact the Laurens County Board of Registration and Elections, email lwest@co.laurens.sc.us, phone 864-984-4431 or visit SCVOTES.org.