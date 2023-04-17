City of Laurens welcomes public to April 18 swearing-in ceremony

LAURENS, S.C. – The City of Laurens will be hosting a ceremony for recently elected city officials who will take their oaths of office on Tuesday, April 18th, at 4 p.m. Laurens Pedestrian Plaza adjacent to City Hall. Councilwoman Cassandra Campbell, Councilman Johnnie Bolt, Councilman Martin Lowry and Mayor Nathan Senn will each give brief remarks.

Reverend Dr. Mike McCracken of First Presbyterian Church has been invited to deliver an invocation, which will be followed by a welcome and remarks from Elma Morrison of the Sanders Alumni Association. Judge Terri Anderson, the City of Laurens’ Chief Municipal Judge, will take the oaths of office from the newly re-elected members of City Council. The city’s community choir, Sing Together, accompanied by Davidson Brass, will lead all those assembled in singing the National Anthem.

This event is open to the public and the City of Laurens requests that members of the community attend. Light refreshments will be provided to the public. Seating will be available on the plaza; however, attendees are welcome to bring their own seating should they like.