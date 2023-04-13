Gray Court, South Carolina

Patricia Claire Lynch Weisner, age 80, of Gray Court, and wife of Jayhue F. Weisner, Sr., passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late John Marcus and Janelle Franks Lynch. Patricia retired from GTE / Verizon. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Laurens where she was raised and attended Highland Home Baptist Church in Gray Court. Patricia was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, and her animals.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her step-children, Belinda Kay Phillips of South Haven, MS, Jayhue F. Weisner, Jr. of Clinton, SC, and Jeffrey Allen Weisner of South Haven, MS; brother, Barry Lynch (Marion) of Laurens, SC; grandchildren, Rachel Phillips, Jayhue F. Weisner, III., Melissa Phillips, and Michelle Mahaffey; and numerous loving great-grandchildren. Patricia was also survived by her niece, Andi Thompson; nephew, Brad Lynch (Nan); and numerous loving great-nieces and one great-nephew.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Highland Home Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the funeral ceremony.

The family will be at the residence.

Memorials may be made to the Order of the Eastern Star.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.