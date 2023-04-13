Half Staff Notice – John W. Jenrette, Jr.

The Governor has ordered that the flags atop the State Capitol be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Friday, April 14, 2023, in honor of John W. Jenrette, Jr. and in recognition of his legacy and service to the State of South Carolina and the United States of America, including as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives and the United States House of Representatives, and the Governor requests that the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly be flown at half-staff for this purpose.