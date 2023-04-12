Greenville man added to those arrested in October thefts

A Greenville man was taken into custody Monday by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office in connection with well over $100,000 worth of property stolen from a Cross Hill farm.

Michael Jacob Zaagman, 42, faces nine counts of grand larceny worth $10,000 or more, four counts of grand larceny ($2,000-$10,000), one count of petit larceny and one charge of criminal conspiracy in connection of thefts from the Cross Hill area in October of last year.

According to the LCSO, the victim discovered a vehicle that belonged to him abandoned in a parking lot on Highway 221 South while driving his child to school on Oct. 11. He then discovered several items of equipment missing from his farm.

In a supplemental incident report from the LCSO arrest warrants were issued for Zaagman, who was taken into custody Monday, Timothy Joe Fowler of Taylors and Emily August Haas of Sweetwater, Tennessee. Haas was booked into the Johnson Detention Center in February, and Fowler this past December.