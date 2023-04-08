Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Barbara Ann Panther Conner, age 81, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, at her home.

She was born November 28, 1941 in Union, S.C., and was a daughter of the late John H. and Annie Mae Greene Panther. Mrs. Conner was retired from the Torrington Bearing Company and was a member of Temple Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Dale Conner; her daughters, Gayle Richmond (Donal) and Carol Dean (John); a special former son-in-law, Bobby Rayfield; her brother, Joe Panther; her sisters, Dot Allgood, Lois Alverson and Sara Ashley; four grandchildren, Michael Kennedy (Starr), Josh Gerrish (Andrea), Stephen Dean (Kristen), and Johnathan Dean; and five great-grandchildren, Emma Gerrish, Micah Kennedy, Olivia Gerrish, Brooklynn Dean and Noah Dean.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Conner was predeceased by her first husband, Arthur Bruce Conner; a daughter, Marsha Rayfield; a brother, Frank Panther; a sister, Edna Bailey; and a granddaughter, Breanna Dean.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 13th, at 2 PM, at Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Laurens, with Preacher Mike Stratton officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 PM on Wednesday, April 12th, at Gray Funeral Home of Laurens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lutheran Hospice, 429 N. Main Street, Suite 3, Greenville, SC 29601.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the Conner Family with arrangements.