Indoor/outdoor Easter options for children set for Saturday and next weekend

The cities of the Clinton and Laurens are hosting special springtime activities this month for children.

Saturday, April 8, Clinton’s annual egg and candy hunt was set for Vance Park at 10 a.m. April 8, but due to forecasted rain, it will likely be moved indoors inside the lobby of the MS Bailey Municipal building at 10 a.m.

Laurens children will also have one indoor option this weekend, as Courthouse Coffee is hosting the Easter Bunny inside the Downtown coffee shop on East Public Square this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for pictures and treats for children.

For several years the City of Laurens has hosted its Spring Festival at the baseball fields in the Laurens City Recreational Park on Brownlee Avenue, but due to expected rain, it will begin next Saturday, April 15, at 10.

“We will kick it off at 10 a.m. for the egg and candy hunts on the baseball fields,” said Laurens Parks and Recreation Director Jason Pridgen. “We split them up by age as much as possible, and all toddlers under four years old will be in the small area beside the steps and the retaining wall.”