Laurens Spring Festival rescheduled for April 15 due to impending weather By Editor | April 6, 2023 | 0 Posted in Announcements Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Craft beer and wine bar in Clinton sets grand opening for April 15 April 5, 2023 | No Comments » President’s, Dean’s and Awards Lists April 4, 2023 | No Comments » Rabid Skunk Confirmed in Laurens County; 4 Pets Exposed March 12, 2023 | No Comments » LifeNet Expands Air Medical Service with New Base in Laurens County March 6, 2023 | No Comments » Booker-Maxwell appointed as Advance Coordinator for U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development February 15, 2023 | 4 Comments »