Cross Hill man charged with February murder

An Laurens County Sheriff’s Office murder investigation that lasted more than a month has led to an arrest of a Cross Hill man.

Jahmez Wayvon Lindsay, 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, grand larceny, second-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Lindsay is accused of shooting and killing Tyquevius Breshaud Parks Sr., 27, of Cross Hill. According to the LCSO, Parks was shot on Leaman Street in Cross Hill and late died nearby on Lisbon Road in Mountville.

Over the course of the investigation, LCSO investigators also recovered several stolen dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles.

Lindsay was taken into custody on Feb. 27 and charged then with four counts of receiving stolen goods.