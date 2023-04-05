Craft beer and wine bar in Clinton sets grand opening for April 15

(CLINTON, SC, April 2023) – The Lumberyard Craft Beer and Wine Bar in downtown Clinton, SC has set their grand opening for Saturday, April 15 starting at 12 p.m. The event will feature a wide selection of beers on tap, featured wines, food trucks, live music and more. The Lumberyard is located at 115 Gary Street in Clinton, conveniently located downtown less than a mile away from Presbyterian College.

The Lumberyard has 12 beers on tap with a wide selection of wine, both from regional and featured wineries. A room off the main bar is available for group reservations while a space formerly a vault is dedicated to private wine tastings. A Mug Club offers special perks to members only. The Lumberyard will regularly feature local food trucks.

“The upstate of South Carolina is producing some amazing products within the craft beer and food industry and we want to give them a place to showcase these talents,” co-owner Stacey Michaels said.

In 2021, owners Charlie and Stacey Michaels fell in love with the historic charm of the city of Clinton and embarked on a journey to renovate the old DE Tribble Building. Their mission is to create a unique place for people to unwind while enjoying a memorable drinking experience. The Lumberyard softly opened on March 25.

“We not only have a love for good beer and food but also live music and want to bring these to the community of Clinton,” stated Charlie Michaels.

Over two years of renovation that aimed to highlight many of the building’s unique characteristics. Originally a hardware store, the history of the buildings also includes a Pittsburgh Paint store, a funeral home and oil change garage station. Future renovations include an open-air indoor/outdoor entertainment venue.

Hours of Operation:

Sunday – Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday – Thursday: 4-9PM

Friday: 4-10PM

Saturday: 12-10PM

https://thelumberyardsc.com/

Facebook + Instagram: @thelumberyardsc