Front yard gives way to opportunity for new Laurens farmer

Before moving to Laurens from Simpsonville in October 2020, Hastings was working as a pediatric registered nurse and had begun to tell coworkers that she was considering starting a little garden when she moved to the larger South Harper Street property. And that’s when the naysayers began. “They said it’s not that easy, and you don’t know how much work it will be,” Hastings said. “So I started reading and watching videos and learning what to do.” It’s true her background had not at all prepared her. “For the most part we’ve had suburban lives,” Hastings said, referring to her childhood near Philadelphia and her husband’s youth in South Florida and Greensboro, N.C. Even in Simpsonville her yard was too small for a garden – or so she assumed.

“Now I know I had plenty of space but I didn’t know it then. You don’t have to have a ton of space,” she said, referring to gardeners in Brooklyn and Queens in the New York City area who are making a name for themselves via social media as successful urban gardeners. She’s also creating a following on Instagram and Tik Tok, using her own platforms to show others considering a garden just to give it a try. “So many people helped me so I use it to encourage others who might want to try gardening,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of failures but there’s been a lot of successes too.” In her own garden she’s discovered that the part shade provided by an ancient magnolia in her side garden protects tender salad greens from the heat, so she’s able to harvest those well into the summer. The varieties of kale and other hardy greens, tiny purple carrots and purple peas are currently thriving in the bright sun. She also encourages her growing children to play outside while she’s in the garden, knowing they benefit from the fresh air.