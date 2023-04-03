Laurens, South Carolina

Richard Lee “Rick” Still, age 67, of Laurens, and husband of Donice Lee Cogsdill Still, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Born in Bradley County, TN, he was a son of Thelma Polly Minnis Still and the late Roy Lee “Jack” Still. Rick retired from Fluor with 32 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Western SC Gem & Mineral Society and enjoyed rock hunting and shelling. Rick also had a passion for music, especially collecting vinyl records. Another hobby of Rick’s was antiquing at auctions and yard sales. His greatest love was his family and spending time with them.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his children, J. Adam Still (Heather) of Greenville, SC, and Brittani “Tani” Still of Cleveland, TN; siblings, Kay Still of Cleveland, TN, Tom Still (Phyllis) of Bunnlevel, NC, and Don Still (Vickie) of Cleveland, TN; grandchildren, Sofia Letty Still, Cooper Lee Still, and an expected grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 7, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. J.D. Putman, Jr.

The family will receive friends at the mortuary immediately following the memorial service.

The family will be at the residence, 1734 Poole Town Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

