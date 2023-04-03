Laurens, South Carolina

Mary “Louise” Gray Sumerel, age 84, of 400 Douglas Street, and widow of Kenneth Irby Sumerel, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Charles Houston and Mary Ellen Bailey Gray. Louise retired from Palmetto Spinning with 32 years of service and was a member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening.

Surviving are her daughter, Marche’ Adams (Randy) of Laurens; sisters, Teresa Smith of Alabama, and Sheila Young of Georgia; three grandchildren, Rickey Summerall, Jr. (Lizzy) of Laurens, Houston Summerall of Laurens, and Brittney Summerall of Belton; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Louise was predeceased by her son, Larry Sumerel; her sister, Shirley Guerin; and her granddaughter-in-law, Shaina Summerall.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Michael Post.

The family will be at the residence.

Memorials may be made to Lucas Avenue Baptist Church, 101 Lucas Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory