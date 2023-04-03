2 killed in Fountain Inn accidents

Two separate vehicle accidents on Kimbark Lane in Fountain Inn this past week claimed the lives of a 7-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man.

Both victims died Saturday.

Cameron Julian Sweeney, 7, has been struck by a vehicle on Kimbark Lane on March 25. He was airlifted to Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, said Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday, William Austin Bostic, 24, was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Kimbark Lane.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Bostic was traveling east on Kimbark Lane in a Dodge Ram pickup when he ran off the road, striking several mailboxes, a transformer and trees.

Laurens County Deputy Coroner Ashley Rushton said Bostic died at the scene of the crash.

Funeral arrangements for both victims were incomplete as of Monday.