Sports Extra: Raiders rebound to down Yellow Jackets, 4-1

The Laurens baseball team bounced back from a Monday loss at Greer to down the Yellow Jackets Wednesday 4-1 at Ed Prescott Field.

The Raiders scored three runs in the first inning and starting pitcher Josh Hughes made them easily stand up, scattering five hits and allowing one unearned run in the complete game win.

Zay Pulley led off the game for LDHS with a double to right field, took third on a passed ball and scored on an error as Ben Willis reached first. Willis stole second and scored on an RBI single by Mason Hamby.

Hamby later scored on a wild pitch to wrap up the first-inning scoring by the Raiders.

None of the five runs in the game were earned. Greer committed four errors and LDHS committed one.

Bennett Edwards went 2-for-3, while Hamby went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

LDHS and Greer will complete their three-game series Friday at Greer.

Panthers blank Clinton in rivalry renewal

Old rival Chapman defeated Clinton 11-0 in a non-region contest Wednesday in Inman.

The Panthers led 5-0 after the first inning, touching up Clinton starter Zach Lollis for three hits and four unearned runs in 2/3 inning of work.

Jacob Cogdell and two relievers combined for a two-hitter for Chapman.

The Red Devils fell to 7-3 on the season.

Blue Hose announce 2023 football schedule

Presbyterian College unveiled its 2023 football schedule Wednesday, a slate that includes a meeting against old regional rival Wofford and a season-opening date at Murray State.

“I am very excited about the opportunities we have presented to us for the 2023 season”, said PC head coach Steve Englehart, who was 1-10 in his first season as head coach at PC. “I continue to feel very optimistic on the progress that PC is making with this being my second year here. Additionally, we know a little bit more about our competition, with our schedule being made up of 11 extremely strong opponents”.

PC’s lone victory last season came against Virginia University-Lynchburg, which returns to Bailey Memorial Stadium for the Blue Hose’s home opener on Sept. 9.

The following Saturday, PC travels to Wofford for for the 86th time in the history of the series. The Terriers own a slim 42-40-3 advantage in the series.

The Blue Hose begin their Pioneer Football League schedule on Sept. 30 at Butler in Indianapolis.

In addition to Virginia-Lynchburg, PC’s home dates include Stetson (Oct. 7), Marist (Oct. 21, Homecoming), San Diego (Nov. 4) and the season finale against Morehead State (Nov. 18).

Blue Hose Notes: PC’s lacrosse team scored its first league victory Wednesday, a 12-8 home win over Wofford. NaQuia Hall led PC with four goals and an assist. . . . Wofford put up eight runs in the final inning and pounded out 15 hits in a 16-3 baseball victory over PC Wednesday.

Tennis Tornado: Gracie Spangler signs with Brevard

Clinton’s Gracie Spangler signed Friday to play tennis at Brevard College.



Spangler chose Newberry, Columbia College and Johnson University in Tennessee, saying that Brevard just felt right.



“It was very laid back, and they have experiential learning, which is really hands-on, and since I don’t know what I want to do, it would help me figure out what I want to pursue.”



The NCAA Division II Tornados are 8-3 this season under head coach Brad Jones, who is in his third season as head coach at Brevard.



Spangler said she will be working a lot on footwork over the summer. She became the second Red Devil to sign to play college tennis from head coach Clovis Simmons’ girls tennis team. Mary Catherine Dailey signed earlier to play at Presbyterian College.

NOTES: Clinton’s boys tennis team remained unbeaten with a 4-2 victory Wednesday over visiting Union County. . . . Eastside defeated Laurens in boys tennis 6-0 Wednesday in a Region 2-4A match.