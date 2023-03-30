Ridge to host Teen Life Skills program

A Teen Life Skills program is scheduled for Monday, April 3 at The Ridge in Laurens.

The program is presented by the Laurens Parks & Recreation Department and will cover topics such as essential auto care and basics and emergency services training.

Members of the City of Laurens Police and Fire departments will also be on hand to show teens how to respond to being pulled over and in emergency situations.

The program will begin at 6:15 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

Teens can pre-register online through a link on the Parks & Recreation Department’s social media pages.