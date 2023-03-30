| logout
Ridge to host Teen Life Skills program
A Teen Life Skills program is scheduled for Monday, April 3 at The Ridge in Laurens.
The program is presented by the Laurens Parks & Recreation Department and will cover topics such as essential auto care and basics and emergency services training.
Members of the City of Laurens Police and Fire departments will also be on hand to show teens how to respond to being pulled over and in emergency situations.
The program will begin at 6:15 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.
Teens can pre-register online through a link on the Parks & Recreation Department’s social media pages.
- Registration is also ongoing at The Ridge and online for girls volleyball this summer. Registration for ages 9-14 is open through April 18. Fee is $60.
- Parks & Recreation has scheduled its Spring Festival for 10 a.m.-noon at City Park on Saturday, April 8. The event will feature arts and crafts, cookie decorating and an Easter egg hunt.