Dateline – Kinards, South Carolina

William (Bill) Alexander Crawford, 78, passed away on March 29, 2023 after a brief illness.

Born March 17, 1945, He was the son of Lewis Alexander and Frances Edwards Crawford. A lifelong resident of Joanna, SC, Bill attended Carlisle Military Academy and graduated from Clinton High School in 1963 where he played Baseball and was known as “Crawdad”.

After graduation from High School he attended Parks Aviation College in St. Louis, Missouri before joining the US Army where he proudly served his country in Vietnam as a member of the 1st Army Security Agency Company nicknamed the “Crazy Cats”.

Bill was a member of Joanna First Baptist Church, where his duties included anything Annette told him to do. Bill loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman sharing his love for the outdoors with his boys at an early age and teaching them to leave the land better than they found it. Being born on St. Patrick’s Day, he enjoyed celebrating his birthday as an honorary Irishman. He loved to travel and his goal was to go to all of the US National Parks. He was unable to complete that bucket list. However, he and Annette made a big dent in that list and enjoyed every park for it history and natural beauty.

Bill was predeceased by the love of his life, Annette Senn Crawford, his parents and his brother Joe Crawford.

He is survived by his sons Brandt Crawford (Cortni Motes) and Harrison Crawford (Paige). His granddaughters, Sarah Ann, Kensley, and Caroline, his grandson Landon Thompson all who affectionately called him PaPa and former Daughter-In-Law Cami Crawford. His sister, Martha Crawford and nephews Jason and Steve Crawford. His Brother-In-Law Larry Senn (Margaret) and Sister-In-Law Debbie Shumpert (Wayne) and his faithful canine friend Cash.

Services will be Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Joanna First Baptist Church located at 301 Magnolia Street, Joanna, SC 29351 with visitation beginning at 2 PM followed by the funeral service at 3 PM. Burial will immediately follow the service at Pinelawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to Joanna First Baptist Church building fund, 301 Magnolia Street, Joanna, SC 29351.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Crawford family with arrangements.