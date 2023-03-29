Laurens, South Carolina

Sally B. Lancaster, 75, of 1684 Ranch Road and beloved wife of fifty-seven years to Harold Franklin Lancaster passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at her home.

Born in Union, she was a daughter of the late Brooks and Ettie Belue Bailey. A member of Welcome Baptist Church, Mrs. Lancaster spent thirty years with the Laurens County Auditor’s Office having served as Auditor for the last fifteen. After retiring from the auditor’s office, Sally was currently working at Belk’s and serving her community in many ways such as volunteering with the Guardian ad Litem Program, Laurens County Hospice, Laurens County Baptist Association Crisis Center, and our local hospital. She loved to cook for her family, friends, and church family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by: son, Timothy H. Lancaster (Margaret A. Chamberlain) of Greenville; granddaughter, Caroline Lancaster (Austin Bussing) of Huntsville, TX; sisters, Fran Vaughn (Don) of Union and Wilma Hindman (Stanley) of Carlisle; brothers, Charles “Buddy” Bailey of Union and Norman “Tot” Bailey (Marie) of Union; Lynn L. Bellamy whom she loved as a daughter; and her dog who was her faithful companion, Toby.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Myrtle Littlejohn, Jean Cathcart, and Gladys Owens.

Funeral services will be 3:00 pm Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Welcome Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Don Peake and Rev. Wayne Parker with burial in Westview Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Welcome Baptist Church, 1825 Hwy. 14, Laurens, SC 29360 or to South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy Guardian ad Litem Program, 123 W. Public Square, Laurens, SC 29360.

