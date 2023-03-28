Laurens, South Carolina

Ruth Darby Garrett, age 93, of Laurens, and widow of W. Cecil Garrett, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Langston Place in Clinton.

Born in Laurens County, she was the daughter of the late John Wesley Darby and Inez Willis Darby. Mrs. Garrett retired from the Laurens County Soil Conservation District and was a member of First Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Lurlene Steele Sunday School Class. Due to declining health in recent years, she wasn’t able to physically attend, but she loved the phone calls, cards, and visits from her church family and friends.

Surviving are her son, Rick Garrett (Anita) of Laurens; her daughter, Kaye G. Roberts (Dwain) of Waterloo; grandchildren, Greg Garrett (April Vogt), Brandi G. Balcome (Brent), and Kayla L. Roberts; great-grandson, Tanner Burns Garrett; and a special sister-in-law, Shirley P. Garrett.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was predeceased by two brothers, James Wilton Darby and John Rapley Darby.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Tim Marsh and Dr. Bev Kennedy.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

The family would like to especially thank Lynn Whitmire who provided loving care and company to Ruth for over five years prior to her recent move to Langston Place.

The family would like to also thank Angela Leopard who assisted with Ruth’s care at home, Myrna Quinton for her frequent visits to Ruth at Langston Place; and finally a heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Langston Place and Crescent Hospice for their loving care and compassion to Ruth in her final days.

