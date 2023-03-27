Lanford, South Carolina

Daniel Lewis “Dan” Stewart, Sr., age 86, of Lanford and husband of 66 years to Helen Evelyn Rush Stewart, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at National Health Care of Clinton.

Born in Gray Court, he was a son of the late Albert Teague and Ethel Riddle Stewart. He was a U.S. National Guard Veteran and a member of Warrior Creek Baptist Church. Dan was the owner of Stewarts Welding and Fabrication for 50 years. He enjoyed wood working and fishing.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Donna Stewart Chastine (Denny) of Simpsonville. Dianne Stewart of Lanford and Thomas Stewart of Lanford; a sister, Nancy Smart (Jerry) of Laurens; four grandchildren, Karen Kitchens, Miller Roach, Brad Stewart, and Mackenzie Stewart; and six great-grandchildren, Daniel Roach, Ethan Roach, Makayla Kitchens, Sage Stewart, Olivia Stewart, and Thea Stewart; and his beloved dogs, Lucy and Petey.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Daniel Lewis Stewart, Jr., his brother, Jack Stewart; and his sisters, Madge McDonald, Dorothy Riddle, and Donnie Faye Stewart.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, on Friday, March 31, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Clyde Scott with burial to follow at Laurens City Cemetery.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Memorials may be made to Laurens County Humane Society, PO Box 1600, Clinton, SC 29325.

