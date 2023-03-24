Charleston, South Carolina

Betty Sanders Craine, 90, formerly of Laurens and widow of William Jennings Craine, Sr., passed away Friday, March 24, 2023.

Born in Ware Shoals, she was a daughter of the late Spurgeon Jackson and Nellie Culbertson Sanders. A member of St. James United Methodist Church, Mrs. Craine was a retired realtor with Century 21.

She is survived by her sons, Mark Thomas Craine (Ann) of Charleston and William Eric Craine (Casie) of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Amanda Kay Allison (Craig), Tara Craine Sammons (Randall), William Power Craine (Shelba), Ellison Reid Craine and Olivia Ruth Craine; great-grandchildren, Morgan Elizabeth Sanford (Caleb), Richard Jacob Brown, Jr, Rebecca Alexis Sammons, Samuel Thomas Craine, Randall James Sammons, Jr, Charles Joseph Craine and Cole Thomas Craine.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by: a son, Kevin Sanders Craine; brother, Heyward M. Sanders; and a sister Mona S. Wheeler.

Private graveside services will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. James United Methodist Church, 101 Richards St. Laurens, SC 29360.

