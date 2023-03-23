Laurens, South Carolina

Robert “Bob” Ernest Turrill, 86, of Laurens, South Carolina and formerly of Connecticut passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Carlyle Senior Care of Fountain Inn.

Born in Waterbury, Connecticut he was a son of the late Charles W. Turrill and Loretta Norton Turrill. A US Navy veteran, Mr. Turrill retired from being an owner of a real estate appraisal company in New Jersey. He was also a member of the Elks organization. Bob had a huge place in his heart for animals and was involved with dog rescues for a number of years.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Stella T. Turrill a son, Brian E. Turrill and two brothers, David E. Turrill and Alvin Turrill.

No services are planned at this time. Mr. Turrill will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery in Cheshire, Connecticut.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory